A first look at the traditional water salute as the aircraft arrives at Mauritius airport.

Also located in the rear of the aircraft is the crew rest area for the flight attendants.

The A350 XWB is configured in a two-class layout with 326 seats, comprising 28 in business and 298 in economy class.

Air Mauritius' first of six Airbus A350-900s awaits delivery in Toulouse. The aircraft is powered by Rolls-Royce engines.

Air Mauritius took delivery of its first Airbus A350-900 Oct. 20, becoming the second A350 XWB operator in the Africa/Indian Ocean region, after Ethiopian Airlines. The carrier ordered six A350s and two A330neos as part of a major fleet-renewal program. ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann joined the Toulouse-Mauritius delivery flight, bringing our readers an exclusive look at the new aircraft.