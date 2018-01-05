Gallery: Aviation's new year in pictures

Airbus has assembled the first A321neo ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex), a version of the re-engined narrowbody that allows for higher seating capacity.
Turkish Airlines has signed an MOU with Airbus to acquire 20 A350-900s, plus five options. The agreement was signed at the Élysée Palace, Paris, during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s official visit to France with French President Emmanuel Macron. Seated, from left: Turkish Airlines board chairman İlker Aycı and Airbus CEO Tom Enders.
US House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Bill Shuster (R-Pennsylvania) will not seek re-election in 2018, explaining the move will allow him to focus his full attention on passing major, bipartisan infrastructure legislation through Congress.
Recently created Norwegian regional airline FlyViking will halt all operations Jan. 12 following a series of technical and other problems.
Vietnamese LCC VietJet converted an existing order for 42 Airbus A320neos to the larger A321neo variant during the final week of 2017, the two companies said Jan. 2.
A US-based marine survey firm expects a contract award from the Malaysian government within days to resume searching for the Boeing 777-200 that disappeared almost four years ago while operating as Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.
Air Serbia has named Etihad Airways executive Duncan Naysmith as interim CEO, following Dane Kondić’s decision to step down for personal reasons at the end of January.
Korean Air took delivery of its first Bombardier CS300, which is scheduled to be deployed on the Seoul-based carrier’s domestic network Jan. 16.
