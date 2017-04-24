Gallery: Asiana Airlines takes first A350 XWB

Gallery: Asiana Airlines takes first A350 XWBApr 24, 2017
South Korea’s Asiana Airlines took delivery of its first Airbus A350-900 April 24 in Toulouse, which is on lease from Dublin-based SMBC Aviation Capital. The aircraft is the first of the type to be operated by a Korean airline. Asiana has ordered 30 A350s and will initially operate the aircraft on flights from Seoul to Hong Kong and Manila beginning in May. The A350 is configured in a three-class layout with 311 seats, comprising 36 premium-economy, 28 business- and 247 economy-class seats.