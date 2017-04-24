ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Aircraft & Engines > Airframes > Gallery: Asiana Airlines takes first A350 XWB

Gallery: Asiana Airlines takes first A350 XWB

Apr 24, 2017
Comments 0

South Korea’s Asiana Airlines took delivery of its first Airbus A350-900 April 24 in Toulouse, which is on lease from Dublin-based SMBC Aviation Capital. The aircraft is the first of the type to be operated by a Korean airline. Asiana has ordered 30 A350s and will initially operate the aircraft on flights from Seoul to Hong Kong and Manila beginning in May. The A350 is configured in a three-class layout with 311 seats, comprising 36 premium-economy, 28 business- and 247 economy-class seats.

Please or Register to post comments.

Blogs & Commentary
Apr 19, 2017
blog

Flying long haul with Norwegian

Norwegian’s long-haul expansion has made headlines on both sides of the Atlantic, but is the product any good? The simple answer is yes, but....More
Apr 14, 2017
blog

US mainline-regional system likely contributed to bumping incident

I can’t help but wonder if the Byzantine relationship between mainlines and regionals is partly to blame for this incident....More
Apr 11, 2017
blog

Munoz’s apology may not be enough

Let’s start with today’s good news for United. The CEO issued a full apology for the awful bumped-then-dragged passenger incident, took full responsibility and promised a full review of the company’s crew transport and over-booking procedures....More
View More Opinions
ATW On-Location
Apr 12, 2017
Article

AIX 2017: Thales to automate new movie releases

Technology provider Thales is hoping to automate new movie releases on its AVANT inflight entertainment (IFE) system from around 2020 and to introduce live TV replay functionality by 2018....More
Apr 11, 2017
Article

AIX 2017: Thales poised to announce full-suite IFEC customer

Technology provider Thales has signed a contract with an unnamed customer, covering its entire suite of inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) products, which should be made public by June....More
STG Aerospace CEO Nigel Duncan
Apr 11, 2017
Article

AIX 2017: STG Aerospace certifies square reading light

UK-based aircraft lighting specialist STG Aerospace has certified a square reading light and secured floor path lighting contracts with China Eastern Airlines and Icelandair....More

Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location

Connect With Us
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2017 Penton