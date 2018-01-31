Gallery: Airbus A321LR's first flight

Gallery: Airbus A321LR's first flightJan 31, 2018
The Airbus’ first A321LR aircraft, MSN7877, completed its maiden flight Jan. 31, 2018, following a 2-hour, 36-minute flight. The aircraft, powered by CFM Leap-1A engines, will now undergo a nearly 100-hour flight test program, including transatlantic flights. It aims to receiveEASA and FAA type certification in Q2 2018. Entry into service is targeted for Q4 2018. ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann was on site in Hamburg, following the flight's progress.