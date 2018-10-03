Paris-based all-business-class airline La Compagnie will introduce the first of its two incoming Airbus A321neos in April, configured with 76 lie-flat seats in a two-by-two layout.

La Compagnie said it will be the first French airline to operate the A321neo, flying between Paris Orly International and Newark Liberty International airports.

Passengers are expected to have access to gate-to-gate high-speed Wi-Fi provided by Viasat with connection speeds rivaling those on the ground. The transatlantic flights will use the ViaSat-2 satellite for connectivity.

The Rave inflight entertainment system by Zodiac Inflight Innovations will have 15.7-in. touchscreens, offering passengers a choice of movies and music. Passengers also will be able to connect to streaming services, such as Netflix, from their own devices using the onboard Wi-Fi.

The second A321neo is scheduled to enter service in September 2019 with the same interior configuration. Both aircraft will be leased from GECAS.

La Compagnie will phase out its leased Boeing 757s as the new aircraft enter service.

