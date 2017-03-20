Embraer’s fourth E190-E2 test aircraft flew for the first time March 17, performing an initial two-hour mission.

The aircraft, which flew from Embraer’s São José dos Campos facility, joins three other E190-E2s that have accumulated more than 650 flight hours to date.

The first prototype of the E190-E2 completed its maiden flight May 23, 2016, months ahead of schedule, and was joined by a second prototype on July 8. The third aircraft took to the skies Aug. 27.

Announcing the maiden flight, Embraer said the fourth test prototype will be used for interior tests, including cabin evacuation, environmental comfort and internal noise.

“Embraer has already frozen the aerodynamic configuration and concluded many tests such as flying qualities assessment, short field takeoff and landing, climb performance, inflight thrust determination, landing gear stability and other systems tests. Shortly we will do high speed flying qualities, flutter, natural ice and cold soak tests,” Embraer Commercial Aviation COO Luís Carlos Affonso said.

In addition to the flight test campaign, Embraer is performing more than 30,000 hours of ground tests, as well as integration analysis.

The first E190-E2 is scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2018 to Norwegian regional airline Widerøe.

