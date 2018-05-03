Flybmi CCO Jochen Schnadt
UK-based flybmi (formerly known as bmi regional) is looking to expand its fleet of 20 Embraer 134/145 regional jets with Bombardier CRJ900s or E190s, which offer more capacity as the carrier prepares for post-Brexit operations. “Flybmi needs a certain critical size and the current fleet of 20 aircraft is shy of this objective,” CCO Jochen Schnadt told ATW. “We believe a fleet of 35-40 aircraft will create that critical mass in the medium term. Looking to the 80- to ...
