Airbus has completed the wing-fuselage junction and has installed the tailplane and tailcone on Air Mauritius’ first A350-900, which is on schedule to deliver in the fourth quarter.

According to Airbus, the aircraft is in the next assembly station for structural completion such as the installation of winglets, ground testing of mechanical, electrical and avionics systems. Next steps will include in particular cabin completion, engine installation, painting and flight tests.

Air Mauritius will acquire a total of six A350-900 widebodies, comprising four directly purchased from Airbus and two on lease from AerCap. Upon entry into service, the A350 XWB will be deployed on the carrier's long-haul network, mainly the Mauritius-Paris route.

Air Mauritius operates 13 aircraft, including three ATR 72-500s, six A340-300s, two A330-200s and two A319s on regional and long-haul services.

Airbus said it has 831 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 44 customers worldwide.

