Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has taken delivery of its 10th and final Airbus A380.

According to a May 25 statement, the aircraft was officially handed over to Etihad at the Airbus Hamburg Finkenwerder plant in Germany before commencing its delivery flight to Abu Dhabi.

Etihad’s A380s include The Residence—a three-room living space for up to two guests, including a living room—nine First Apartments, 70 Business Studios, a Lobby Lounge, and 415 Economy Smart Seats.

Etihad operates its A380 fleet from Abu Dhabi on flights to London Heathrow, Sydney, New York JFK, and—from July 1—to Paris Charles de Gaulle. The Gulf carrier plans to terminate A380 services to Mumbai and Melbourne.

ATW understands that 113 out of 210 A380 aircraft in service with 13 airlines are currently based in the Gulf—95 of the type are with Dubai-based Emirates Airline, 10 with Etihad and eight with Doha-based Qatar Airways.

