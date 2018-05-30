When Ethiopian Airlines takes delivery of its 100th aircraft—a Boeing 787-9—on June 5, the Star Alliance member will become the first African airline to operate a 100-aircraft fleet in the history of the continent.

Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said the “100-fleet milestone, which we have achieved ahead of our Vision 2025 targets, compels us to revise our plans with a view to phase in more aircraft and further expand our network.”

Ethiopian, which was the first to begin jet service on the African continent in 1962, has five more Boeing 787-900s and 16 Airbus A350-900s on order, among others.

On May 4, the carrier has placed a follow-on order for 10 Bombardier Q400s, plus purchase rights for five additional Q400 turboprops.

The carrier´s fleet is made up of Airbus A350-900, Boeing 787-8, 787-9, 777-300ER, 777-200LR, 777-200F and Bombardier Q400 aircraft, with an average age of less than five years.

The fast-expanding network reaches more than 110 international destinations covering five continents and will be extended with 3X-weekly Addis Ababa-Jakarta services starting July 17. The new service will be routed via Bangkok with 787-8s and marks the first flights into Jakarta operated by an African carrier.

