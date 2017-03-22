Emirates SkyCargo, the freight arm of Dubai-based Emirates Airline, will return two Boeing 747-400ER freighters leased from ASL Airlines Belgium in June, ending the use of 747 freighters in its fleet, Emirates president Tim Clark told ATW. Emirates will then operate only 777Fs in its cargo fleet. ASL Airlines Belgium was formerly known as TNT Airways. “The demand in the cargo business has fallen, as you see a major fall off in the shipping business demand—both by sea and ...