Embraer said it has completed the aerodynamic freeze of the E190-E2 and is moving to the major certification portion of the next-generation E-Jet’s flight-testing program.

There are four E190-E2 aircraft in flight testing, the first having flown May 23, 2016 and the fourth flying for the first time March 17.

Embraer last week completed flight tests that validated how the E190-E2 handles extreme cold. “The most recent tests involved attaching simulated ice shapes to critical surfaces of the aircraft—wing leading edge, horizontal and vertical stabilizers,” the Brazilian manufacturer said in a statement. “Data collected during these were used to clear the aircraft for the upcoming tests in natural icing conditions.”

The simulated ice tests marked the end of development flight tests, Embraer said, enabling it to firm the aerodynamic configuration of the aircraft and commence major certification flight tests. Embraer said the development flight tests were used to calibrate the E190-E2’s aerodynamic modeling, validate handling qualities in flight and on the ground, assess aircraft characteristics in icing conditions, fine-tune control laws and flight envelope protection functions, and optimize the overall aircraft configuration for maximum performance.

The E190-E2 is slated to enter service in the first half of 2018 with Norwegian regional airline Widerøe.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com