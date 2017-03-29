The Embraer E195-E2, the largest next-generation E-Jet variant, has completed its first flight from São José dos Campos, Brazil.

The maiden flight occurred 22 days after the first prototype E195-E2 rolled out and was more than three months ahead of schedule. The aircraft’s first flight had been targeted for the second half of 2017, though Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO John Slattery told ATW earlier in March that he “would not be surprised” if the E195-E2 entered flight testing sooner.

“Another E2 milestone ahead of schedule,” Slattery wrote on Twitter after the E195-E2’s first flight was completed on March 29.

The Pratt & Whitney PW1900-powered E195-E2 aircraft becomes the fifth E2 E-Jet to fly, joining four E190-E2 aircraft in flight testing. A second E195-E2 is slated to join the flight testing program as well. The first prototype E195-E2 will be used for aerodynamic and performance tests, Slattery said.

The E195-E2 is scheduled to enter service with Azul Brazilian Airlines in the first half of 2019. Azul plans to configure the aircraft with 130 seats in a single-class layout.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com