EgyptAir has formally put two Airbus A321s and 12 Embraer 170s up for sale, as it presses ahead with its fleet renewal.

The A321s are currently operated by EgyptAir’s mainline operation, while the E170s form part of regional affiliate EgyptAir Express’ fleet.

An EgyptAir spokesperson confirmed the airline is now advertising the aircraft for sale.

The ad shows a closed-bid tender for the 14 aircraft, which are available to view until Nov. 5.

Would-be bidders then have until noon on Nov. 12 to submit their written technical and financial offers.

The aircraft disposal follows EgyptAir’s commitment for 24 Airbus A220-300s—12 on firm order and 12 purchase rights—first announced at the Dubai Air Show in November 2017 and firmed a month later.

The A220s will be used by EgyptAir Express on domestic and short-haul international routes.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com