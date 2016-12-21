EgyptAir has taken delivery of the first of nine Boeing 737-800 NGs.

The delivery is part of a major fleet modernization plan for the Egyptian national carrier, which is aiming to have 105 aircraft on strength by 2020, and 150 by 2025.

“The strategy is based on improving and modernizing the fleet by adding state-of–the-art airplanes that suit the long- and medium-haul operation to several destinations within EgyptAir’s network,” Egyptian aviation minister Sherif Fathi said.

EgyptAir currently operates 20 Boeing 737-800NGs, the largest type in its inventory. The airline also has six 777-300ERs and two 777-200ERs.

The nine new aircraft will be delivered by the end of 2017 in a two-class, 154-seat configuration, with 16 business-class and 138 for the economy-class seats,” EgyptAir CEO Sherif Ezzat noted.

The new 737s are the first to feature an audio/video on demand System (AVOD) system and have Boeing’s Sky Interior. The business-class cabin is equipped with power outlets for recharging personal computers mobile phones.

The order, valued at $864 million at list prices, is financed by Dubai Aerospace Enterprise.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com