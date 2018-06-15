UK LCC easyJet plans to take delivery of the first of the Airbus A321neos it has on order at the Farnborough Air Show in July, easyJet France director Francois Bacchetta said at a June 14 media briefing at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

“We will receive the first A321neos in Farnborough—they will operate at our Gatwick base,” Bacchetta said.

The airline, which operates a fleet of Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft, also has six A320neos in operation so far, which it said offer up to 15% savings in fuel burn and CO2 emissions, and a 50% reduction in noise footprint during takeoff and landing.

The LCC will receive its seventh A320neo shortly and expects to have 28 neo aircraft in its fleet by the end of the year. It has 100 A320neos on firm order, as well as options for 100 more, alongside firm orders for 30 A321neos.

EasyJet, which has a fleet with an average age of under seven years, is counting on the arrival of the A320neos and A321neos as part of its efforts to cut carbon dioxide emissions. The carrier achieved a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions per passenger kilometer to 78.62g in 2017, from 79.98g the previous year, with an aim of reaching 77g by 2020.

“We’re going to have around 100 deliveries [of A320neos and A321neos] over the next four years. It’s going to start to ramp up quite a lot from 2019,” Bacchetta said, adding that A320neos were already serving French destinations.

EasyJet, which has 34 aircraft based in France at six airports—Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Toulouse, Lyon, Nice and Bordeaux—is France’s second-largest airline, making the country the airline’s second-biggest market after the UK.

The opening of its latest French base with three aircraft at Bordeaux, took its total capacity in France up to 22 million seats.

“We plan to continue to grow at French regional airports,” Bacchetta told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily. “Over half of our routes to and from France are new routes that didn’t exist before we began operating them,” Bacchetta said, declining to comment on whether easyJet would add more French bases, but saying it also sees potential for growth on domestic routes in France.

The LCC will soon face some more competition from Irish rival Ryanair, which is planning to base aircraft in France. Bacchetta said Ryanair’s arrival would not pose a threat: “We are pursuing our plans and our overlap with Ryanair’s network is only about 10%.”

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk