UK LCC easyJet is bracing for a busy winter, transitioning aircraft to its Austrian air operator’s certificate (AOC), growing its A320neo fleet and phasing out 30 of its Airbus A319s. EasyJet operates a fleet of 280 aircraft, made up of Airbus A319s, A320s and A320neos. The airline has 100 A320neos and 30 A321 neos on order, with flexibility to switch between the two variants. “We took our first A320neo in June; we’re now operating two and we have two more coming soon, ...