The Airbus A321neo has won joint approval for long-range operations from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the FAA, paving the way for flexible long-range operations for its launch customers. Airbus said up to three underfloor additional center tanks (ACTs) are now certified on the A321neo, including for ETOPS operation. “This latest milestone is one of various A321neo capability options, which when combined, allow the A321LR version to fly up to 4,000nm with ...