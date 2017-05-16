The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has granted type certificate approval to Russia’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 B100 aircraft, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co. announced May 16.

The new SSJ100 version, designated as B100, is equipped with higher thrust SaM146 engines, which also are installed on the SSJ100 Long Range aircraft.

The range for the SSJ100 B100 is 3,048 km (1,894 miles) and the maximum takeoff weight is 45,880 kg (101,148 lbs.), which are the same as for the basic variant. However, the new engines allow aircraft operations under high temperatures and high altitude conditions. The B100’s takeoff distance is 10% shorter than the earlier SSJ model.

The B100 was certified in Russia at the end of 2015. The EASA type certificate allows the manufacturer to deliver this aircraft variant to European customers as well as to customers in several other regions.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com