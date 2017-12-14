Rendering of A321neo in Delta’s livery
Delta Air Lines has placed a firm order for 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft, ending speculation on what was perhaps the most heated aircraft order campaign waged between Airbus and Boeing in recent months. The order, which is valued at around $12.7 billion at list prices, also marks a major win for Pratt & Whitney, which has been selected by Delta to provide PW1100G geared turbofan (GTF) engines to power the aircraft. Delta’s A320ceo family aircraft are powered by CFM International ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Delta orders 100 A321neos valued at $12.7 billion; selects GTF engines" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.