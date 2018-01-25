First Atlas Air Boeing 767-300F dedicated to Amazon
Cargo airlines and lessors see a recovery in the all-freighter market and expect additional types to be converted in larger numbers. “The demise of the dedicated freighter has been greatly exaggerated,” Atlas Air Worldwide treasurer Edward McGarvey said at the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers conference. He noted the Boeing 767, in particular, has become “very popular” in the express freight programs of Amazon and DHL Express. Atlas Air, formerly focused on ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Dedicated freighters making a comeback " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.