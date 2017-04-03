Scheduled and charter carrier Danish Air Transport (DAT) is evaluating future operations and shape of its fleet.

The Vamdrup, Denmark-based airline operates four Airbus A320s, 15 ATR 42 and -72s of various versions, plus a McDonnell Douglas MD-83 and a Saab 340.

Three A320s are used for full-time charter services, while the remaining A320, about one-third of the ATR fleet and the MD-83 are employed on aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) duties. Most scheduled services are flown in Denmark and Norway.

DAT president and CEO Jesper Rungholm would like to have more A320s dedicated to ACMI services, with charter being less of a priority.

The need to renew the Airbus aircraft is looming. One is 14 years old, while the others are approaching the 25-year mark. Younger A320s—and more of them than at present—would be ideal. Similarly, he is looking at a gradual replacement of the ATRs, some of which are early -200 and -300 models.

Speaking on the sidelines of the European Regions Airline Association conference in Copenhagen, Rungholm said he was less than impressed with the latest versions of the Franco-Italian turboprop. The regional airliners have become more sophisticated, he said, but more expensive to operate.

The latest -600 versions provided better cabin ambience in terms of lower noise, vibration and overhead bins, while “the pilots get a nicer cockpit, with more advanced avionics … but that’s all.”

He said his oldest -200 models were more economical to run. “We believe the cost of operation of the new -600 is higher than the -200. It’s not faster; it burns more fuel.” Engine shop visits were also more expensive, he added. The -200 was the cheapest variant, followed by the -600 “and then there’s the rest.”

On the more positive side, he said Denmark is finally developing a transport strategy that includes aviation. Previously, all other forms of transport—buses, trains and ferries—have been subsidized, but not aviation.

The government is now formulating an aviation strategy, having eventually realized it is a vital part of the nation’s infrastructure, he said.

A national transport website and app, which has previously excluded aviation, is scheduled to be modified to include it and politicians are realizing that air transport is “just another transport mode” that is less environmentally hostile than they have previously thought.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com