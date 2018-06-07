ARJ21-700
The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) is pressing ahead with a major revision of its ARJ21-700 regional jet, aiming at reducing weight and drag but not altering primary structure. The state company said it is in discussions with an internationally well-known freight carrier as it works on developing a cargo version of the ARJ21. In the meantime, the first unit of an executive transport version is in final assembly. A long-planned stretched variant will follow the update of the ...
