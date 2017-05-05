China’s Commercial Aircraft Corp. (COMAC) launched the first flight of its C919 narrowbody May 5. The aircraft departed from Shanghai Pudong International Airport and flew over Shanghai’s neighboring county of Qidong, in the Jiangsu Province, for 1 hour and 20 min.

The CFM Leap 1C-powered C919 is designed to seat 158 passengers in a standard two-class configuration.

When the much-delayed C919 program was launched in 2008, the maiden flight was originally scheduled for 2014 followed by first delivery to Chengdu Airlines. However, the aircraft was not rolled out until October 2015 following program delays. COMAC said at the time it had been aiming for first flight in 2016.

To date, COMAC has received 570 orders from 23 customers for the Chinese trunkliner. China Eastern Airlines is set to be the launch customer.

“COMAC has a total of six aircraft that are expected to conduct test flights. Our second C919 is assembling now and is scheduled to be off the assembly line this year,” COMAC test flights engineering director You Liyan told local press. He also said it would take about three years for the C919 to get an airworthiness certificate, after which COMAC is committed to produce 20-50 of the type annually. By 2020, the C919 production rate is expected to increase to 150 per year; production rate for the ARJ21 regional aircraft is scheduled to rise to 50 per year.

By 2035, COMAC aims to take a third of the Chinese narrowbody market and a fifth of the global market. It is expected that China will take delivery of more than 5,500 new aircraft worth $670 billion in the next 20 years.