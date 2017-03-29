Dublin-based regional CityJet has converted four options for Bombardier CRJ900s into firm orders. The deal is part of an order for six CRJ900s announced Feb. 1.

The transaction is valued at approximately $467 million at list prices, now that all options have been exercised.

Upon delivery, the aircraft will operate under wet lease in the Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) network.

“The CRJ900 is proving to be an extremely reliable and popular aircraft in our Nordic operations on behalf of SAS Scandinavian Airlines. The confirmation of these orders—bringing us to 22 new CRJ900 aircraft in our fleet—further demonstrates CityJet’s belief in this aircraft as a key part of our wet lease growth strategy,” CityJet executive chairman Pat Byrne said.

Since early 2016, CityJet has taken delivery of 12 new CRJ900s—all operated for SAS.

In January 2017, CityJet acquired Cimber A/S, a regional airline in Denmark and a former wholly owned subsidiary of SAS, which operates a fleet of 11 CRJ900s, most of which will be replaced by the new order.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com