Irish regional carrier CityJet plans to retain part of its fleet of Avro Regional Jets (RJ) for longer than anticipated.

CityJet has a fleet of 15 RJ85s and had been planning to phase them out as it took delivery of increasing numbers of Sukhoi SSJ100 Superjets. The airline is taking delivery of 15 leased Superjets and has options on 16 more.

It had been anticipated the Avros would leave the fleet by 2018, but they are now expected to remain in service for another three or four years,” according to the carrier. Up to nine of the aircraft will be refurbished internally and receive additional maintenance to ensure they remain in the best possible condition. The aircraft are typically between 17 and 20 years of age.

“The CityJet Avro RJ85 fleet … will be progressively reduced in the coming years, but we will still maintain the type in our fleet for another three or four years as the business requires,” CityJet said in a statement.

“We still see many opportunities with the RJ85, both in our own operation and in the wet-lease market, and as the largest operator of the fleet worldwide we are ideally positioned to be able to continue to operate the aircraft, given our crewing and engineering knowledge.

“The number of units we retain and what mission they are allocated to is dependent on the business opportunities we secure and our transition plan for the aircraft in the London City [Airport] operations. We are investing in new interiors and pre-emptive maintenance, including the replacement of a range of components to improve reliability. The CityJet fleet has always been maintained in top condition, and we see our improvement program, which will apply to between six and nine aircraft, as ensuring they remain in this order into the future,” the carrier said.

The Avros are used on CityJet’s London City routes, where their performance makes them capable of using the airport’s short runway and also on wet-lease services for KLM and Air France.

CityJet also operates 22 Bombardier CRJ900s on behalf of Scandinavian Airlines and three Superjet SSJ100s on behalf of Brussels Airlines, as well as on ad hoc and series charter operations.

