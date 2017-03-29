KLM Cityhopper, the Dutch flag carrier’s regional arm, expects to have disposed of its remaining Fokker 70 jets by October this year, CEO Boet Kreiken said March 29. The airline had previously said it would be 2018 before they would all have been removed from the inventory. Speaking to ATW on the sidelines of the European Region’s Airline Association (ERA) conference in Copenhagen, he said the remaining eight Fokker 70s would be sold. Some would go to Air Niugini in Papua New ...