Korean Air is in the process of deciding whether to place more orders for widebody aircraft, according to the airline’s president Walter Cho.

While no conclusions have been reached about aircraft numbers or order timing, the South Korea flag carrier is holding internal discussions and is “looking at its options now,” Cho said at a briefing during the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines annual assembly in Jeju, South Korea Oct. 19. “We have a lot of need for widebodies,” he said.

Cho said there is a “very high possibility” that Korean could expand its Boeing 787 fleet. The carrier already holds options for this type that it could convert. Cho also noted the 777X family would represent “a good replacement” for its older 777s, and the airline will “keep an open mind [about] the Airbus A350 as well.”

The carrier particularly wants more widebodies for its growing US and Canada transpacific markets, and in intra-Asia markets, Cho said. He noted that any new orders would be mostly for fleet replacement, but also for exploiting new market opportunities.

On the narrowbody side, Korean is scheduled to begin receiving Boeing 737-8s and Airbus A321neos next year. It has placed 30 orders for each of these types, with the combined total about double the size of its current fleet of 737s. The new narrowbodies will begin replacing the existing fleet from 2020, and will also allow for fleet growth at Korean Air and its LCC subsidiary Jin Air, Cho said.

The two types will cover a range of roles and route lengths. The A321neos will have over 200 seats, and the 737-8s about 170. The range of the A321neo would allow it to serve markets as far away as Bangkok, or New Delhi “at a stretch,” Cho said.

Korean is currently “short of narrowbodies,” Cho said. This is highlighted by the fact that the airline is operating widebody aircraft on certain short-haul routes, not because they need extra capacity but because there are not enough narrowbodies.

The airline has now received eight Airbus A220-300s (former Bombardier CS300s), after deliveries began late last year. They have been “performing extremely well,” with good service reliability, Cho said. So far, they have only been used on domestic routes, but they will soon start to be used on flights to Japan. The A220s will be used on the route from Busan, South Korea to Nagoya, Japan from Nov. 5, on Busan-Tokyo Narita from Dec. 5, and Busan to Japanese cities Fukuoka and Sapporo from Jan. 5.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com