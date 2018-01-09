Air China became the first Chinese carrier to take delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX in November 2017.
Chinese carriers introduced 424 aircraft—407 passenger aircraft and 17 freighters—in 2017, expanding their total fleet to 3,261 aircraft (3,118 passenger aircraft and 143 freighters) at year-end. As of Dec. 31, 2017, China’s three largest carriers by fleet size were: China Southern Airlines, which operated 545 aircraft and took delivery of 50; China Eastern, which operated 487 aircraft and introduced 54; and Air China, which operated 387 aircraft and introduced ...
