Chinese carriers introduced 51 aircraft in August, expanding the fleet of domestic airlines to 3,131 aircraft, according to the China’s Civil Aviation Data Analysis Co.

These 51 aircraft include 26 Boeing 737-800s, seven Airbus A321s, seven A320s, one A319, one Embraer E195, one E190, one 757-200, one 737-900ER, one 737-300 and five widebody aircraft, comprising three A330s, one 787-9 and one 777-300ER.

Last month, China Eastern Airlines took delivery of eight aircraft, including an A330, A321, A320 and 737-800s.

China Southern Airlines introduced six aircraft, comprising two A321s, one A320 and three 737-800s while Air China took delivery of four aircraft.

Hainan Airlines introduced four Boeing 737-800s and China Southern subsidiary Xiamen Airlines took delivery of three 737-800s.