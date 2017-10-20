China Southern Airlines has placed an order for eight Boeing 777-300ERs and 30 737-800s in an effort to facilitate its expansion at Beijing’s new airport, which is scheduled to open in 2019. The deal, which is worth $5.7 billion at list prices, is contingent on regulatory approval. These aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between 2019 and 2020; five 777-300ERs and 12 737-800s will be delivered in 2019 and the rest will be delivered in 2020. The Guangzhou-based carrier noted the ...