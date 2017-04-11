China Southern Airlines is reinforcing a buildup in China’s far western Xinjiang province, lifting its 2020 fleet target from 95 to 110, and setting an annual passenger growth target of 17%. The Guangzhou-based carrier, China’s largest, proposes to open more long-haul services from the provincial capital, Urumqi. It is looking first at Vienna and Budapest, with London also in its sights. South Asian, African and Japanese destinations have been proposed, along with ...