Central and Eastern European carrier Wizz Air expects to grow its fleet to 300 aircraft within the next 10 years, tripling its current size. Wizz operates 96 Airbus A320 and A321s, with the 100th slated to arrive in June. “We think we will be at 300 aircraft [in] less than a decade from now,” Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said during a recent media dinner in London. Váradi also expects the Hungarian LCC to grow from 30 million passengers to 100 million by ...
