Romania-based LCC Blue Air is preparing to take delivery of the first of six Boeing 737 MAX 8s in July 2019. “The introduction of the new aircraft and its new type of engines is a challenge for us,” CEO Gheorghe Racaru told ATW on the sidelines of the European Regions Airline Association (ERA) conference in Vienna. “We have six MAX 8s on order, plus two options. With lessor ALC [Air Lease Corp.], we have an additional seven MAX 8s in the pipeline. So we are talking ...