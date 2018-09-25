Air Mauritius CEO Somaskaran Appavou
Indian Ocean-based Air Mauritius has delayed a decision on new narrowbody aircraft to replace two Airbus A319s and expand its fleet as competition and high fuel prices create pressure on the company, CEO Somaskaran Appavou told ATW on the sidelines of last week’s IATA Aviation Day in Mauritius. “We are evaluating four Airbus A321LRs or Boeing 737 MAXs to increase frequencies on daily flights within the region and to expand our hub,” he said. The narrowbody fleet decision ...
