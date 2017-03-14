Philippines-based low-cost carrier LCC Cebu Pacific is making contingency plans to handle potential further delays to its Airbus A321neo deliveries, which could disrupt the carrier’s fleet and network strategy. The LCC is scheduled to receive its first A321neo in November, said Ian Wolfe, the carrier’s head of engineering and fleet management. This target has already been pushed back a few months, and an additional delay appears likely, Wolfe said. The delays are related to ...