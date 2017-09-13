Cathay Pacific Airways has finalized an order with Airbus for 32 A321neo single-aisle aircraft.

The aircraft will be operated by Cathay Dragon, the group’s regional carrier, on services linking its Hong Kong home base with destinations across Asia. The purchase agreement firms up an MOU announced in August.

The new A321neo aircraft will replace and modernize Cathay Dragon’s current in-service fleet of 15 A320s and eight A321s, with the additional aircraft allowing the airline to capture growth opportunities in the region.

The Cathay Dragon network currently covers 56 Asian destinations, including 28 in mainland China.

Cathay Dragon is an all-Airbus operator, with a fleet of 23 A320 family aircraft and 24 widebody A330-300s.

In addition, Cathay Pacific operates 37 A330-300s. Cathay Pacific also operates the long-range A350 XWB, with 18 A350-900s already in service. The carrier has another 30 A350 XWBs on order for future delivery, including the A350-900 and larger A350-1000.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com