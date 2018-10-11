New Canadian ultra-LCC Jetlines said delivery of its first two aircraft is on schedule for “early” second quarter 2019 following the second set of advance lease payments to Dublin-based lessor AerCap. The two Airbus A320s are currently with Air New Zealand, but will soon transition out of the carrier’s fleet for reconfiguration. Jetlines will configure the aircraft with 180 Acro Aircraft Seating’s Series 3 ST seats. The carrier has paid $2.2 million in lease ...
