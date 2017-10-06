Lufthansa subsidiary Brussels Airlines will phase out its last Avro RJ100 with a final scheduled flight from Geneva to Zurich Oct. 28.

The four-engine narrowbody Avro RJ100 played an important role in the development of Brussels Airlines. When the Belgian carrier was founded 15 years ago, its fleet comprised 32 Avro-type aircraft (12 RJ100s, 14 RJ85s and six BAe146s) that were acquired from Sabena subsidiary DAT.

Since then, 31.5 million passengers have flown on board Brussels Airlines Avros to European destinations.

In October 2008, the last Avro/BAe146 left the fleet; the final RJ85 has been phased out.

The Avro fleet will be replaced by Airbus A319/320 aircraft, spokesperson Wencke Lemmes told ATW.

Swiss International Air Lines phased out its last Avro RJ100 in August.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at