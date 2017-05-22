Belgian flag carrier Brussels Airlines has decided to replace seven of its 10 Airbus A330s, but is sticking with A330ceos for its fleet renewal and long-haul expansion.

Lufthansa-owned Brussels Airlines issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the A330 replacement last summer. Given the carrier’s push to create an all-Airbus fleet, Airbus was a likely choice.

On May 22, Brussels Airlines said a detailed evaluation with its 100% owner Lufthansa Group concluded the A330ceo was the right aircraft, in terms of commercial, economic and operational performance. The A330ceos will have a significantly higher maximum takeoff weight and range than Brussels Airlines’ existing fleet, increasing potential payload.

Brussels Airlines has therefore secured board approval to buy seven Rolls-Royce Trent 700-powered A330-300ceos, which will arrive in 2018-19. They will replace seven of Brussels Airlines’ oldest A330-200s and -300s that are coming to the end of their leases.

The engine selection is important, as it harmonizes the engine types within Brussels Airlines’ own operation and is in keeping with other several other Lufthansa Group airlines.

“For the Brussels Airlines Maintenance & Engineering Department, this harmonization and standardization results in many benefits, such as reduced complexity,” Brussels Airlines said.

The decision comes just a few months Lufthansa Group fully acquired Brussels Airlines.

“This is the largest investment project in Brussels Airlines’ 15-year history,” Brussels Airlines CEO Bernard Gustin said, adding that the fleet renewal will also include a total cabin revamp across all 10 aircraft.

The A330s will be equipped with new cabins in business class, economy privilege and economy class. “More details about the seat configuration and the state-of-the-art inflight product will be announced at a later stage,” Brussels Airlines said.

