After years of angling to go public, Azul Brazilian Airlines has raised more than $570 million in an initial public offering (IPO) last week. In a recent filing outlining its fleet and network plans, the São Paulo-based carrier underscored the advantages of its diverse fleet. “Our fleet strategy is based on optimizing the type of aircraft for the different markets we serve,” Azul said in the filing. “Our diversified fleet of ATR, E-Jets and Airbus aircraft ...