Lufthansa Group subsidiary Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will be the first carrier to operate the Bombardier CSeries CS100 into London City Airport (LCY), after the variant was granted steep approach certification by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Transport Canada.

The green light follows a series of steep approach demonstration flights at London City Airport that took place in March.

LCY’s short runway and the presence of several high buildings in the nearby Docklands financial area mean that aircraft landing from the west have to adopt an approach of 5.5 degrees, almost double the standard 3 degree glideslope.

“To be certified for operations at London City, we had to show that the aircraft could perform at a greater approach angle, takeoff and land on the airport’s short runway and meet the local noise requirements. Our crew successfully demonstrated, as expected, the CS100 aircraft’s capability and maneuverability,” Bombardier VP-product development and chief engineer François Caza said.

He added that the certification was made possible by the aircraft’s aural and head-up display systems.

The airframer had been planning to secure the clearance sooner, but Bombardier Commercial Aircraft CSeries aircraft program VP Rob Dewar said the certification process went smoothly.

“The CSeries is the only commercial aircraft specifically designed for operations at challenging airports,” he said.

With the CS100 approval, Bombardier said it has doubled the viable range from LCY to include direct flights serving destinations in the Middle East, Russia, the US east coast and West Africa.

LCY CEO Declan Collier said SWISS’ maiden CSeries flight into the airport is expected later in 2017, joining Bombardier’s Q400, which has already been approved for steep approach operations.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com