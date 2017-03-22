Boeing plans to conduct the first flight of the 787-10, the third and largest Dreamliner variant, on March 31 from North Charleston, South Carolina.

Boeing rolled out the first 787-10 from its plant in North Charleston, the exclusive site for 787-10 final assembly, in a Feb. 17 ceremony attended by US President Donald Trump.

A media advisory sent to reporters indicates the 787-10 will take off at approximately 10 a.m. local time March 31 and fly for about 4 hr. and 30 min. The aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines.

Boeing cautioned that weather or other factors could necessitate a change in the planned first flight date.

An 18-ft. stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 can seat 330 passengers in a single-class layout.

