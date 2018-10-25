Certification testing of Boeing’s latest MAX variant, the 737-7, has resumed after flight test crews were temporarily seconded to work on current production models as part of wider company efforts to overcome 737 delivery delays. The resumption of 737-7 testing supports Boeing’s view that it is over the worst of the production issues that dogged the 737 this year after deliveries of fuselages and engines fell behind schedule. The problems, which peaked this summer with more than ...