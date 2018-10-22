With air cargo traffic expected to double over the next 20 years, the global freighter fleet will need to expand by more than 70% to satisfy demand, from the current 1,870 aircraft to 3,260 in 2037.

That figure includes deliveries of 980 new factory-built freighters, valued at $280 billion, of which more than 50% will be large-freighters such as the 747 freighter and 777F, according to Boeing’s biennial World Air Cargo Forecast, released Oct. 18.

In addition, the manufacturer forecasts deliveries of 1,170 converted passenger planes, of which close to 70% will be standard-body aircraft. As demand for regional express services in developing economies grows, the standard-body share of the global freighter fleet is expected to increase from 37% currently to 39% in 2037.

The 2,650 total new and converted freighter aircraft cited in the 2018 report marks a 10.8% increase over the 2,370 called for in Boeing’s 2016 report, and an 18.1% increase from the 2,170 freighters forecast in the 2014 report. About half of these will go toward retiring old airplanes, with the remainder growing the global fleet to meet rising future traffic growth, according to the US manufacturer.

“The air cargo market continues to be a major element of commercial aviation’s growth story,” said Darren Hulst, managing director of market analysis and sales support at Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “Our new forecast indicates strong long-term air cargo trends, which coincide with the market recovery that we have seen over the last few years across Europe, North America and Asia.”

Global air cargo demand is forecast to grow by 4.2% annually over the next two decades, led by fast-growing economies and middle classes in Asia. China and intra-East Asian markets will lead the way, with 6.3 percent and 5.8 percent annual growth, respectively, and East Asia-North America and Europe-East Asia markets will continue to grow slightly faster than the world average. More established trade flows between North America and Europe are expected to grow below the global average.

The outlook for air cargo growth is boosted by global retail e-commerce sales, which stood at $2.3 trillion in 2017, and are expected to double by 2021, reaching nearly $4.9 trillion. While e-commerce growth is a global phenomenon, market sizes vary considerably by region. China and the Asia-Pacific region is the largest e-commerce market in the world, valued at approximately $1.1 trillion, followed by the US, which had $450 billion in e-commerce sales in 2017.

Dedicated freighters, which provide unique advantages over passenger belly-cargo, will continue to serve over 50% of global air cargo demand over the next two decades, the manufacturer predicted.

“With 90% share of the freighter market, Boeing is well positioned to capture this growth,” Hulst said.

