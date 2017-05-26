Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation has ordered four Airbus A320neo family aircraft (including A320 and A321 variants), plus two A330-900 widebodies.

All six aircraft have been committed for lease to Portugal’s flag carrier, TAP Portugal. The aircraft will be delivered from 2018-2020.

“This aircraft placement demonstrates our ability to provide a comprehensively tailored solution built around new-technology Airbus aircraft and including both single-aisle and twin-aisle categories,” BOC Aviation CCO-Europe, Americas and Africa Steven Townend said.

“TAP Portugal represents yet another new European customer … which will expand our globally diversified customer portfolio even further,” Townend added.

TAP VP-finance Teresa Lopes described the lease as an important plan to improve TAP’s long-term profitability. “TAP’s fleet renewal plan, which includes 53 brand new Airbus neo family aircraft, is a foundational element of our business strategy. BOC Aviation’s ability to design innovative solutions to help finance new aircraft was very important for TAP,” Lopes said.

Star Alliance member TAP Portugal carried 11.7 million passengers last year.

Meanwhile, BOC has also announced a purchase-and-lease back transaction with Turkish Airlines for a Boeing 777-300ER that takes BOC Aviation’s deliveries scheduled for 2017 to a record 80 aircraft. The new addition to BOC Aviation’s portfolio takes its owned and managed fleet over the 300 mark.

“Based on current announced deliveries for this year, BOC Aviation is expected to be the world’s most active investor in new mainline aircraft, with 80 aircraft already delivered or scheduled for delivery in 2017,” MD and CEO Robert Martin said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com