Thailand-based Bangkok Airways is evaluating the Airbus A319neo and A321ceo to be able to add more destinations and increase frequencies on existing routes. “We have to study the A319neo carefully to see if the reduced fuel consumption, which the aircraft offers, pays off with a premium [higher] price compared to an A319ceo; this will be a key decision,” Bangkok Airways president Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth told ATW at the IATA AGM in Cancun. The regional carrier is also ...