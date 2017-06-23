New German airline Azur Air has taken delivery of the first of two Boeing 767-300ERs and is preparing to start operations this month. The Düsseldorf-based carrier plans to operate leisure flights.

According to its website, Azur Air is owned by Amsterdam-based Holding NW International BV.

The leased 330-seat Boeing 767-300ER will be first used for ground training and is undergoing final preparations for licensing by the German Aviation Federal Office.

First destinations from Dusseldorf will be Palma de Mallorca (Spain); Rhodos (Greece); Hurghada and Marsa Alam (Egypt); and Antalya (Turkey). From July, long-haul flights are planned to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic). Azur Air also plans flights from Berlin Schönefeld to several of these destinations.

By the end of this year, the fleet is expected to grow to three aircraft.

For the winter season, the network should also include Phuket (Thailand) and Varadero (Cuba).

