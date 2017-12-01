Air China Boeing 737 MAX 8 delivered in November.
Chinese aircraft manufacturer Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC) forecasts the country’s airlines will need 6,103 new aircraft through 2036. The forecast is less bullish than Boeing’s market outlook for China released in September, which forecast 7,240 new aircraft required in the country through 2036. Nevertheless, state-owned AVIC’s forecast does confirm the global aircraft manufacturing consensus that China will have a massive demand for new commercial aircraft ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"AVIC: China needs more than 6,100 aircraft over next 20 years" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.