Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines will reveal a new branding May 15 when it rolls out its sixth Boeing 777-200ER in recognition of the carrier’s 60th anniversary.

Austrian began operations on March 31, 1958.

The first 777 to feature the new livery is currently in Hong Kong, where it is being modified and adapted to Austrian standards; it should arrive in Vienna in May. The former Aeromexico aircraft is on lease from Irish lessor AerCap.

The new livery will be gradually introduced as each aircraft needs repainting—which will take about seven years. When the 2019 summer flight schedule takes effect, around 18 out of 82 aircraft are expected to feature the new branding.

Features of the new livery include an optically enlarged empennage and visually highlighted chevron and wordmark. The typical Austrian salutation “Servus” will remain on the aircraft belly.

Accordingly, all customer touchpoints and airport signage will be adapted.

On Feb. 8, Lufthansa unveiled its new livery in Frankfurt and Munich.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at